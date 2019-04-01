Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $409,000 Holdings in BHP Group Ltd (BHP)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,472 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,422 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,589 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 962 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHP opened at $54.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.55. BHP Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $43.10 and a 52-week high of $54.95. The stock has a market cap of $87.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.48%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BHP. Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank upgraded BHP Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Societe Generale cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.90.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

