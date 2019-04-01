Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 302.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,665 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KHC opened at $32.65 on Monday. Kraft Heinz Co has a fifty-two week low of $31.53 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 38.95%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 45.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. Barclays cut Kraft Heinz from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Standpoint Research started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $33.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.64.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

