BCJ Capital Management LLC Invests $277,000 in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) Stock

BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

HYG stock opened at $86.47 on Monday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.55 and a fifty-two week high of $86.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.3818 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

