Bayer (BAYN) Given a €69.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BAYN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Independent Research set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €83.28 ($96.84).

FRA BAYN opened at €57.60 ($66.98) on Thursday. Bayer has a twelve month low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a twelve month high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

