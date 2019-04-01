Bayer (BAYN) Given a €110.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Barclays set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €123.00 ($143.02) target price on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €85.24 ($99.12).

Shares of BAYN opened at €57.60 ($66.98) on Thursday. Bayer has a fifty-two week low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a fifty-two week high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

