Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Purchases 317 Shares of Target Co. (TGT)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,959 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 36,001 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC lifted its stake in Target by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 881 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank lifted its stake in Target by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,349,986 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $152,655,000 after acquiring an additional 101,671 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Target by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 897,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $59,329,000 after acquiring an additional 260,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Target by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 52,674 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of TGT opened at $80.26 on Monday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.15 and a fifty-two week high of $90.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. Target had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.50%.

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised Target from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Target from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

In related news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 5,186 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $410,627.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,140,409. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cathy R. Smith sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $2,220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Purchases 317 Shares of Target Co. (TGT)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/barrow-hanley-mewhinney-strauss-llc-purchases-317-shares-of-target-co-tgt.html.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

Recommended Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.