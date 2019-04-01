Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Lowers Holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (PDFS)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lessened its stake in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,890 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PDFS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 13,196 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,982,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,964,000 after purchasing an additional 113,917 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,867,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,868,000 after purchasing an additional 263,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 376,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 129,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

PDFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PDF Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

PDF Solutions stock opened at $12.35 on Monday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.84. The company has a market cap of $402.56 million, a P/E ratio of -51.46 and a beta of 1.39.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $19.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. PDF Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides infrastructure technologies and services to enhance yield and optimize performance of integrated circuits (IC) in the United States, Germany, Taiwan, China, and internationally. It offers manufacturing process solutions; volume manufacturing solutions; design-for-inspection (DFI) solutions; and design-for-manufacturability (DFM) solutions.

