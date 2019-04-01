Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Invests $656,000 in United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UCBI. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in United Community Banks by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in United Community Banks by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in United Community Banks by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,037,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,261,000 after purchasing an additional 536,075 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in United Community Banks by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 283,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in United Community Banks by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 188,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $24.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.24. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $34.18.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $135.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.89 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 27.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

A number of research firms recently commented on UCBI. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. BidaskClub downgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine downgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on United Community Banks to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

In other United Community Banks news, EVP Bradley J. Miller sold 8,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $251,563.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bill M. Gilbert sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $77,126.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,836 shares of company stock valued at $439,808. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

