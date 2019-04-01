Barclays Reiterates €96.00 Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW)

Barclays set a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BMW. Societe Generale set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Independent Research set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($112.79) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €81.41 ($94.66).

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke stock opened at €68.75 ($79.94) on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 1 year low of €67.91 ($78.97) and a 1 year high of €93.87 ($109.15). The company has a market cap of $45.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.46, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

