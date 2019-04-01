Barclays PLC Purchases 470 Shares of MYR Group Inc (MYRG)

Barclays PLC increased its position in MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYRG. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MYR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in MYR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in MYR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYRG stock opened at $34.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. MYR Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81. The company has a market capitalization of $574.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.63.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. MYR Group had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $446.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MYR Group Inc will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gerald B. Jr. Engen sold 2,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $105,068.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary Ronald Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,424 shares in the company, valued at $771,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,042 shares of company stock worth $568,546 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $34.00 price objective on MYR Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BidaskClub upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Nomura upgraded MYR Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility and the renewable energy industries.

