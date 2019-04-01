Barclays PLC Acquires 17,055 Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,155 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 17,055 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Star Bulk Carriers worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBLK. Anchor Bolt Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP now owns 1,036,094 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,470,000 after acquiring an additional 507,634 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,249,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. DNB Markets assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Friday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

SBLK stock opened at $6.58 on Monday. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $15.38. The company has a market cap of $443.91 million, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The shipping company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $209.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.95 million. Equities analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of October 10, 2018, the company had a fleet of 111 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.67 million deadweight ton (dwt), including 17 Newcastlemax, 20 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 16 Ultramax, and 12 Supramax vessels.

