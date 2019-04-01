Barclays Cuts Smart Global (SGH) Price Target to $25.00

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) had its price target cut by Barclays from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SGH. ValuEngine upgraded Smart Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smart Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Smart Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Smart Global from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Smart Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Smart Global presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Smart Global stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.39. Smart Global has a 52 week low of $18.27 and a 52 week high of $53.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.27 million. Smart Global had a return on equity of 66.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Smart Global will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $231,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bruce M. Goldberg sold 1,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $60,099.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,032 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,876 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Smart Global by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Smart Global by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Smart Global by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Smart Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Smart Global in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

