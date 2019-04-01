Barclays Analysts Give zooplus (ZO1) a €100.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZO1. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on zooplus and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.00 ($111.63) target price on zooplus and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on zooplus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Warburg Research set a €112.00 ($130.23) target price on zooplus and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €78.00 ($90.70) target price on zooplus and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €123.00 ($143.02).

Shares of ETR:ZO1 opened at €101.60 ($118.14) on Thursday. zooplus has a one year low of €94.10 ($109.42) and a one year high of €192.60 ($223.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $725.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.41.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

