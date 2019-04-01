Barclays Analysts Give 1&1 Drillisch (DRI) a €50.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €46.50 ($54.07) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Macquarie set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. 1&1 Drillisch currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €53.46 ($62.16).

1&1 Drillisch stock opened at €31.74 ($36.91) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion and a PE ratio of 11.11. 1&1 Drillisch has a 12 month low of €32.64 ($37.95) and a 12 month high of €65.10 ($75.70).

1&1 Drillisch AG operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of DSL, mobile voice, and data services. It markets postpaid and prepaid products in the networks of Telefónica and Vodafone, as well as landline and DSL products, including the related applications, such as home networking, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

