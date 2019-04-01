Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Reduces Position in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. cut its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,778 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,549 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 0.8% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,729,219 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,130,095,000 after purchasing an additional 553,232 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 103,729,219 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,130,095,000 after purchasing an additional 553,232 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,397,731 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,086,951,000 after purchasing an additional 382,573 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,031,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,056,194,000 after purchasing an additional 189,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,001,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $818,701,000 after purchasing an additional 98,550 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $111.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $97.68 and a fifty-two week high of $120.20. The company has a market capitalization of $165.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total value of $225,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,840.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,336 shares of company stock worth $718,477. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Edward Jones raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.84.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

