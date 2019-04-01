Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in Cubic Co. (CUB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 338,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 28,780 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.09% of Cubic worth $18,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CUB. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cubic in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cubic in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Cubic by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,973 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Cubic by 211.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cubic in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CUB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Drexel Hamilton set a $85.00 target price on shares of Cubic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cubic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.03 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Cubic from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.34.

NYSE CUB opened at $56.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.88 and a beta of 1.23. Cubic Co. has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.55 million. Cubic had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cubic Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 0.44%. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.19%.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

