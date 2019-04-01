Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 579,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,902 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $18,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,828,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,612,000 after acquiring an additional 151,573 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,564,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,711,000 after acquiring an additional 121,139 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,564,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,711,000 after acquiring an additional 121,139 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,310,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,298,000 after acquiring an additional 50,593 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,259,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,297,000 after purchasing an additional 602,281 shares during the period. 48.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SFBS opened at $33.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.90 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 39.33%. The company had revenue of $74.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.33 million. On average, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

In other news, CEO Buford Harrison Morris III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SFBS shares. BidaskClub downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

