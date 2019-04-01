Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH cut its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 10.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 213,406 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,997 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $10,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 38,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,134,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,799,000 after acquiring an additional 498,239 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $390,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

BK stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,406,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,630,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.22.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 22.19%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $830.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 171,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $8,990,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,107,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $112,682,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,713,437 shares of company stock worth $198,594,100 in the last ninety days. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BK shares. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 7th. Citigroup cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.88.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-bk-shares-sold-by-park-national-corp-oh.html.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.