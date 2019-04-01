Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,893 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 11,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 14.9% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 68,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 11,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

BK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Citigroup lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.88.

In other news, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 22,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $1,201,283.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 92,150 shares in the company, valued at $4,883,028.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,107,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $112,682,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,713,437 shares of company stock worth $198,594,100 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK stock opened at $50.43 on Monday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.22. The stock has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $830.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-bk-shares-bought-by-thrivent-financial-for-lutherans.html.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

See Also: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.