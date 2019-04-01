Bank of America Corp DE Sells 412,438 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc (SJR)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,702,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412,438 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.35% of Shaw Communications worth $30,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 605,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,966,000 after acquiring an additional 63,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 925.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 356,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,459,000 after acquiring an additional 322,014 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,907,000 after acquiring an additional 54,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 66,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications stock opened at $20.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.88. Shaw Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $21.50.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 14th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0748 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 76.27%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SJR. ValuEngine lowered Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Desjardins raised Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

