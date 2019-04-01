Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,665,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 32,893 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II were worth $29,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 1,190.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,835,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. bought a new position in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000.

Get First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II alerts:

FCT opened at $11.82 on Monday. First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $13.42.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Bank of America Corp DE Sells 32,893 Shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (FCT)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/bank-of-america-corp-de-sells-32893-shares-of-first-trust-senior-fltng-rate-incm-fd-ii-fct.html.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%.

First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.