Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Holdings in Voya Financial Inc (VOYA)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 786,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 286,942 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $31,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $437,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 95,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 593,746 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,833,000 after purchasing an additional 26,429 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.38.

In related news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.60 per share, with a total value of $46,855.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Joseph V. Tripodi purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.45 per share, for a total transaction of $74,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 23,911 shares of company stock worth $1,175,087 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VOYA opened at $49.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Voya Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $36.66 and a 12-month high of $55.27.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial Inc will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.99%.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through Retirement, Investment Management, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits segments. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual account rollover plans and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

