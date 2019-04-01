Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 245,819 Shares of InterXion Holding NV (INXN)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) by 84.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 245,819 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.75% of InterXion worth $29,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in InterXion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in InterXion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in InterXion by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in InterXion by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in InterXion by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InterXion stock opened at $66.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 101.11, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.12. InterXion Holding NV has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.94 million. InterXion had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 5.55%. InterXion’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that InterXion Holding NV will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of InterXion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InterXion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of InterXion in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.14.

InterXion Company Profile

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, Internet service providers, and other customers.

