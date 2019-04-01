Bandwidth Inc (BAND) Director Brian D. Bailey Sells 20,000 Shares

Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) Director Brian D. Bailey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $1,327,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BAND traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.63. 194,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,455. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.71 and a beta of 0.79. Bandwidth Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.80.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $52.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.37 million. Bandwidth had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Bandwidth by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Bandwidth by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Bandwidth by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,074,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,549,000 after buying an additional 184,837 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bandwidth by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,459,000 after buying an additional 26,888 shares during the period. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provides in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

