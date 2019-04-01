Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 1,436 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $15,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC opened at $48.32 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $59.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $235.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $20.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.08 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

