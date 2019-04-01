Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AXSM. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 price objective on Axsome Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “positive” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $14.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $473.57 million, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $16.80.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Coleman purchased 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.18 per share, with a total value of $62,118.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nick Pizzie purchased 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.58 per share, for a total transaction of $67,932.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,157.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 416,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 223,168 shares in the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its product candidate portfolio includes AXS-05, AXS-09, AXS-02, AXS-07, and AXS-06. AXS-05 is in the Phase III clinical trial in treatment resistant depression and in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as in the Phase II clinical trial for smoking cessation.

