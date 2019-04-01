Axovant Sciences (AXGT) Trading Down 5.3%

Axovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) traded down 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.26. 1,878,823 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 2,534,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital raised Axovant Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Axovant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Axovant Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Axovant Sciences in a research note on Friday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $206.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Axovant Sciences (NASDAQ:AXGT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27). On average, analysts predict that Axovant Sciences Ltd will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axovant Sciences (NASDAQ:AXGT)

Axovant Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in the fields of neurology and psychiatry. Its therapeutic focus are Parkinson’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia. It operates through the following geographical sgements: United States, Switzerland, Bermuda, and Other.

