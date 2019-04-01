AutoZone (AZO) Price Target Increased to $1,050.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $980.00 to $1,050.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $950.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $854.00 price target on shares of AutoZone and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of AutoZone from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an outperform rating and set a $1,050.00 price objective (up from $940.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AutoZone from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $975.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $932.65.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone stock opened at $1,024.12 on Friday. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $590.76 and a 12-month high of $1,028.10. The firm has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.98 by $1.51. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 98.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AutoZone will post 61.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, insider Philip B. Daniele sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.00, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Craig Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,890 shares of company stock valued at $11,371,237. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,202,000 after buying an additional 84,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,884,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,008,000 after buying an additional 14,276 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,403,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,537,000 after buying an additional 49,662 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,182,000 after buying an additional 14,661 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 766.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 271,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,992,000 after buying an additional 240,565 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.