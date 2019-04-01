Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB) Short Interest Update

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,111,285 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the February 28th total of 77,129,695 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,719,070 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of ACB opened at $9.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.50 and a beta of 2.90. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $12.52.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 57.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 86,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 8.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. GMP Securities upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

