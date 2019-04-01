AT&T Inc. (T) Shares Bought by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,967 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $11,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 7,691,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,266,000 after acquiring an additional 205,047 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 163,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 42,905 shares during the period. Chemical Bank boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 227,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 5,964,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,291,000 after acquiring an additional 311,885 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 346,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,646,000 after acquiring an additional 20,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Barclays set a $32.00 price target on AT&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Raymond James raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 3,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $111,840.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $31.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $36.39. The stock has a market cap of $192.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $47.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

