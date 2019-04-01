At Home Group Inc (HOME) Holdings Raised by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) by 828.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in At Home Group were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 300,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,782,000 after acquiring an additional 169,473 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in At Home Group by 1,151.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 461,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,538,000 after purchasing an additional 424,221 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in At Home Group by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 12,547 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in At Home Group by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in At Home Group by 574.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 810,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,548,000 after purchasing an additional 690,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on At Home Group from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on At Home Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. At Home Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.36.

NYSE:HOME opened at $17.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. At Home Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $354.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.72 million. At Home Group had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that At Home Group Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

