AstraZeneca (AZN) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 6,800 ($88.85) to GBX 7,000 ($91.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,350 ($82.97) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,100 ($92.77) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($83.63) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,307.20 ($82.41).

LON AZN opened at GBX 6,135 ($80.16) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.31, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 4,746 ($62.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,540 ($85.46). The firm has a market cap of $77.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.09.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

