Aspire Private Capital LLC Invests $26,000 in Entergy Co. (ETR)

Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd bought a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Entergy by 8,450.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,844,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,776,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. raised its holdings in Entergy by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 1,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $95.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $75.45 and a 12 month high of $96.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.40.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Entergy had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETR. Macquarie upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.79.

In other Entergy news, EVP Donald W. Vinci sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $672,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,263.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total transaction of $705,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,728,872.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,408 shares of company stock valued at $5,448,863 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

