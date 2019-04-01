Aspire Private Capital LLC Buys New Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD)

Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ffcm LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 183.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

STLD stock opened at $35.27 on Monday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.91 and a 12-month high of $52.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 17.49%.

Several research firms recently commented on STLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised Steel Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $36.00 price target on Steel Dynamics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Steel Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.89.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment provides hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; merchant bar products, including angles, merchant rounds, flats, channels, and reinforcing bars; beams, channels, and specialty steel sections; and threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars.

