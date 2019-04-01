ASGN Inc (ASGN) Position Boosted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 223.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 308,035 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.85% of ASGN worth $24,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASGN. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in ASGN in the third quarter valued at $250,613,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,649,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,783,000 after purchasing an additional 496,422 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 196.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 524,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,416,000 after purchasing an additional 347,504 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of ASGN during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,663,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 827,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,114,000 after purchasing an additional 134,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASGN opened at $63.49 on Monday. ASGN Inc has a 1-year low of $51.05 and a 1-year high of $94.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.01). ASGN had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $929.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ASGN Inc will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William E. Brock sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $91,345.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,902.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ASGN in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of ASGN in a report on Monday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ASGN from $78.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

ASGN Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

