Ascential (ASCL) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Ascential (LON:ASCL) in a report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

ASCL has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 485 ($6.34) price target on shares of Ascential in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ascential from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Ascential from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 529 ($6.91) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ascential has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 461.43 ($6.03).

ASCL opened at GBX 356.60 ($4.66) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Ascential has a fifty-two week low of GBX 336.40 ($4.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 469 ($6.13).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Ascential’s previous dividend of $1.90. Ascential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.12%.

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides events and advisory services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Exhibitions & Festivals segment organizes exhibitions, congresses, and festivals. Its Information Services segment provides intelligence, analysis, and forecasting tools; live events and awards; and subscription content, such as real-time online resources, as well as advisory services to the various industries, including fashion, retail, property, construction, and politics, as well as for media platforms.

