Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (ARCM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (BATS:ARCM) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2019 per share on Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.
Shares of BATS ARCM traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.05. The company had a trading volume of 52 shares.
