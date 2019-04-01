Argus (ARGUS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $77.00

Argus (CURRENCY:ARGUS) traded down 71.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 1st. Argus has a market capitalization of $143.00 and approximately $77.00 worth of Argus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Argus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Argus has traded 75.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Argus alerts:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00040932 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00006857 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00015645 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00170267 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000158 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000395 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 40.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00001309 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Argus Profile

Argus (ARGUS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2017. Argus’ total supply is 5,194,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,148,324 coins. The official website for Argus is www.argusnetwork.co . Argus’ official Twitter account is @Argus_coin

Buying and Selling Argus

Argus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Argus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.