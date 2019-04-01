Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARNA) Position Reduced by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 598,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,128 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $23,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARNA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,594,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 12,702 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,756,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,871,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $44.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 15.40 and a quick ratio of 15.40. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $31.97 and a one year high of $51.63.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $2.11. The company had revenue of $8.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.36% and a negative net margin of 163.60%. Arena Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Preston Klassen sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $667,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $667,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven W. Spector sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $69,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,700 shares of company stock valued at $791,378. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WARNING: “Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARNA) Position Reduced by Northern Trust Corp” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/arena-pharmaceuticals-inc-arna-position-reduced-by-northern-trust-corp.html.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. Its proprietary investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod that is in Phase II trials for treating immune and inflammatory conditions with primary focus on ulcerative colitis and hepatic conditions, as well as for primary biliary cholangitis and pyoderma gangrenosum; and APD371, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease.

See Also: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.