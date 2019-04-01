Arco Platform (ARCE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arco Platform Limited develops educational software. The Company offers a platform which delivers educational content in printed and digital formats. Arco Platform Limited is based in Vila Olimpia Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Get Arco Platform alerts:

Shares of ARCE opened at $32.29 on Thursday. Arco Platform has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $33.13. The firm has a market cap of $676.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.59.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $31.78 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arco Platform will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Arco Platform during the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the 3rd quarter worth $23,039,000. Key Square Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the 3rd quarter worth $3,990,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the 3rd quarter worth $684,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the 3rd quarter worth $1,139,000.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arco Platform (ARCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.