Arco Platform (ARCE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Arco Platform Limited develops educational software. The Company offers a platform which delivers educational content in printed and digital formats. Arco Platform Limited is based in Vila Olimpia Sao Paulo, Brazil. “
Shares of ARCE opened at $32.29 on Thursday. Arco Platform has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $33.13. The firm has a market cap of $676.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.59.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Arco Platform during the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the 3rd quarter worth $23,039,000. Key Square Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the 3rd quarter worth $3,990,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the 3rd quarter worth $684,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the 3rd quarter worth $1,139,000.
Arco Platform Company Profile
Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.
Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arco Platform (ARCE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.