Arbor Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,386 NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,385,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $735,070,000 after acquiring an additional 204,880 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 191,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,069,000 after acquiring an additional 20,777 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $411,000. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 9,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $412,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Barclays raised shares of NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.17.

In other news, insider Manoochehr K. Nazar sold 36,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,988,545.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,297,085.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $272,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,623. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 173,773 shares of company stock worth $33,063,147 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $193.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $155.06 and a one year high of $195.55. The stock has a market cap of $92.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 39.74%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/arbor-wealth-management-llc-purchases-shares-of-1386-nextera-energy-inc-nee.html.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.