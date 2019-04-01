Aqua America Inc (WTR) Stake Increased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,143 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Aqua America were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aqua America during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,434,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,043,000 after buying an additional 656,209 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Aqua America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $582,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 193,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,604,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Aqua America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,462,000. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Aqua America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Aqua America in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Aqua America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aqua America in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Aqua America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

WTR opened at $36.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.46. Aqua America Inc has a 12-month low of $32.09 and a 12-month high of $38.24.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $205.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.50 million. Aqua America had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 22.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aqua America Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Aqua America Company Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry.

