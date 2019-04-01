Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (APVO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.45) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings. Aptevo Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.04). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.12) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aptevo Therapeutics.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.09). Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 108.06% and a negative net margin of 232.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Aptevo Therapeutics from $8.50 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aptevo Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

NASDAQ APVO traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.93. 756,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,494. Aptevo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $6.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,442,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 16,482 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,277,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after acquiring an additional 127,700 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. boosted its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 706,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 186,719 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 462,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 21,059 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 251.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 330,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 236,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.08% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn.

