Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Stake Raised by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 165.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,875 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,639 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mondrian Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Omkaram Nalamasu sold 143,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $5,834,776.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $39.66 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.79 and a 12 month high of $58.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.64.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 17.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. BidaskClub cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine lowered Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.53.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

