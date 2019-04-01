Apple’s (AAPL) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $182.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AAPL. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Apple to $220.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Apple to $201.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $201.42.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $189.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $933.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14. Apple has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $233.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $84.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.07 billion. Apple had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 50.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total transaction of $255,086.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,317,978.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Apple by 11,234.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 160,579,635 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 159,162,851 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $7,500,354,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,414,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,198,612,000 after buying an additional 3,534,127 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Apple by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,188,032 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,846,307,000 after buying an additional 3,452,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Apple by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,833,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,703,027,000 after buying an additional 3,293,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.