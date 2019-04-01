Apple’s (AAPL) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $182.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AAPL. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Apple to $220.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Apple to $201.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $201.42.
Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $189.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $933.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14. Apple has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $233.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total transaction of $255,086.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,317,978.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Apple by 11,234.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 160,579,635 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 159,162,851 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $7,500,354,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,414,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,198,612,000 after buying an additional 3,534,127 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Apple by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,188,032 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,846,307,000 after buying an additional 3,452,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Apple by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,833,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,703,027,000 after buying an additional 3,293,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.
