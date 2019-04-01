Apollo Investment Corp. (AINV) Stake Lowered by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 78.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 434,501 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.16% of Apollo Investment worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Investment during the third quarter valued at $9,591,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Apollo Investment during the third quarter valued at $1,631,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Apollo Investment by 19.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,445,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after acquiring an additional 234,696 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Apollo Investment by 73.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 87,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Investment by 6.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,033,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 61,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apollo Investment from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. National Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Apollo Investment in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Apollo Investment from $7.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AINV opened at $15.14 on Monday. Apollo Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $64.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apollo Investment Corp. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Investment declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.36%.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

