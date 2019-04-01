Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (ARI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.
Several research firms recently weighed in on ARI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank lowered Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th.
In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $699,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:ARI opened at $18.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 38.08, a quick ratio of 38.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $19.57.
Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $77.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.88 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 76.04%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.18%.
Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Company Profile
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.
