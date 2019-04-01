Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (ARI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank lowered Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th.

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $699,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 84.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 15,882 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the third quarter valued at about $198,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 21.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,358 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 1.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 303,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ARI opened at $18.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 38.08, a quick ratio of 38.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $19.57.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $77.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.88 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 76.04%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.18%.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

