Aphelion (APH) Achieves Market Cap of $461,285.00

Aphelion (CURRENCY:APH) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 1st. Over the last week, Aphelion has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Aphelion has a total market capitalization of $461,285.00 and approximately $915.00 worth of Aphelion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aphelion token can currently be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000222 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin and Switcheo Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007543 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00430488 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024144 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.08 or 0.01591487 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00240999 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00006865 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Aphelion Profile

Aphelion was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Aphelion’s total supply is 70,188,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Aphelion’s official message board is aphelion.org/blog.html . The official website for Aphelion is aphelion.org . The Reddit community for Aphelion is /r/APH and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aphelion’s official Twitter account is @apheliontoken

Buying and Selling Aphelion

Aphelion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aphelion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aphelion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aphelion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

