APG Asset Management N.V. Takes $24.87 Million Position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI)

APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 808,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $24,867,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.40% of Omega Healthcare Investors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OHI opened at $38.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.93. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $40.30.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $219.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.27 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 31.94%. Equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OHI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $39.37 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Burke W. Whitman purchased 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.68 per share, with a total value of $49,518.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,554. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,573,320. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

