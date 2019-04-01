APG Asset Management N.V. Takes $23.07 Million Position in IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 549,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,067,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Clearbridge LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

In other IHS Markit news, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 7,942 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $413,222.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,083 shares in the company, valued at $14,728,808.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Gear sold 46,460 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $2,417,313.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,559,888.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,450 shares of company stock valued at $4,297,355. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of IHS Markit to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.46.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $54.38 on Monday. IHS Markit Ltd has a 1 year low of $44.52 and a 1 year high of $55.99. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. IHS Markit had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

